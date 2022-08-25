ACT’s active covid numbers dip to new low

THERE are 1463 active COVID-19 cases across Canberra, ACT Health reported today (August 25), the lowest number so far this year.

252 new cases of the virus have been reported today, via 132 PCRs and 120 RATs.

There are 109 people in hospitals around Canberra with covid, down from 116 yesterday, with two people in the intensive care unit and none requiring ventilation.

The total number of covid cases recorded in Canberra since March 2020 has reached 201,338.