News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 12°/14° | Thursday, August 25, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

ACT’s active covid numbers dip to new low

THERE are 1463 active COVID-19 cases across Canberra, ACT Health reported today (August 25), the lowest number so far this year.

252 new cases of the virus have been reported today, via 132 PCRs and 120 RATs.

There are 109 people in hospitals around Canberra with covid, down from 116 yesterday, with two people in the intensive care unit and none requiring ventilation.

The total number of covid cases recorded in Canberra since March 2020 has reached 201,338.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Libs cast shadow over Ramsay appointment
Politics

Libs cast shadow over Ramsay appointment

CANBERRA Liberal leader Elizabeth Lee has accused Arts Minister Tara Cheyne of distancing herself from the appointment of former Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay to the position of CEO of the Cultural Facilities Corporation.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews