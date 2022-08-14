Airport shooting: 63-year-old man charged

A 63-year-old NSW man, charged with firearm offences, will appear in the magistrates court this morning following a shooting incident at Canberra airport yesterday afternoon (August 14).

Police will oppose bail. The man has been charged with discharging a firearm at a building, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm near a person causing alarm.

Police say the man arrived at Canberra Airport at about 1.20pm before sitting on seats near the southern check-in desks on the first floor.

About five minutes later, they say, he drew a gun and began firing into windows of the building.

AFP Airport Police, who are stationed within the airport terminal, apprehended the man. No-one was injured during the incident.

Canberra Airport was evacuated while police confirmed the man was acting alone.

During the evacuation incoming planes with passengers aboard remained on the airfield before the airport resumed normal operations at about 5pm.

