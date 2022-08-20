Airport shooting: police scour for more witnesses

INVESTIGATORS believe there were people in or around the Canberra Airport check-in area in the lead-up to and during a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon (August 14) who have not yet given accounts to police.

On Monday, NSW resident Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, did not enter pleas to his three charges when he appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court by video link charged with recklessly discharging a firearm at a building, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and unlawfully discharging loaded arms in an act that caused another person to reasonably fear for their safety. The gun was a Smith & Wesson .38/200 revolver.

Ammoun did not apply for bail. He is set to undergo a mental health assessment at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, and will return to court on September 5.

Meanwhile, the police investigation continues as investigators seek additional witnesses, in particular anyone who had family members or friends who used the airport early on Sunday afternoon, and who witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

Police are making a similar call to any travellers from interstate who used the airport around that time, who have since returned home, to speak to up if they witnessed anything relevant to the shooting.

Call 1800 333000 (or via www.crimestoppers.com.au); interstate calls to 02 51270051.