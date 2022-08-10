Alleged car thief caught with drugs, foreign cash

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car, possessing drugs, stolen IDs and five forms of foreign money, and credit card fraud.

Police say a Volkswagen Tiguan was broken into on July 24, and a handbag was stolen containing keys, ID and credit cards.

Following this, numerous transactions were made from the credit cards’ attached bank account, and a Hyundai IX35 was allegedly stolen from Oxley and reported to police.

Yesterday (August 9), police found the stolen Hyundai parked in Monash, fitted with allegedly stolen number plates and arrested the female driver.

The driver was found in possession of a Tupperware container believed to be containing methylamphetamine, a container believed to be containing gamma-hydroxybutyrate (a psychoactive drug), clip seal bags and two scales.

She allegedly had nearly $5000 in Australian currency, as well as Chinese currency, Malaysian currency, Israeli currency, Indonesian currency and Indian currency.

She was also in possession of two mobiles, two sunglasses cases containing drug paraphernalia, and licences, Medicare cards, Working with Vulnerable People cards, private health cards, and credit cards belonging to six different people.

The woman was given bail by the ACT Magistrates Court at the end of July for unrelated offences.

She has been charged with ride/drive a motor vehicle without consent and unlawful possession of stolen property, with more charges expected to be laid in coming days.