Alleged car thief who rammed police car arrested

A MAN who allegedly stole a car from a gym in Fyshwick before slamming it into a police car was arrested after he was found in Mitchell yesterday (August 10).

It is alleged the man stole the Volkswagen Golf on july 30, which was located by police the following day at a residence in Nicholls.

When engaged by police it is alleged the 32-year-old was driving the Golf when it rammed a police vehicle before he fled the scene on foot.

The man was located in Mitchell at about 2pm yesterday where he was arrested.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with two counts of unlicenced driving (having never held a licence), driving a motor vehicle without consent, damaging a police vehicle and not giving particulars after a crash.

The man also faces an unrelated charge of contravening a protection order that was issued in May.