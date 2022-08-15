An old sole tiptoes quietly away from Manuka

A PART of Manuka’s retail history is coming to an end with the closing of shoe shop Escala.

The luxury shoe boutique that has traded in Canberra at various locations for more than three decades will shut its doors tomorrow (August 17).

Recognised for its selection of imported European shoes, Escala has occupied its current Bougainville Street premises for 15 years.

Gail Lubbock, who took over the shop in 1998, is proud of the business she has built up over two decades.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” said Lubbock. “I don’t think there’s been a day when I’ve been unhappy to get out of bed and come to work.”

Lubbock said the shoe store remained strong in the face of the global financial crisis, and more recently the pandemic.

But the 76-year-old has decided to call it a day, citing an “it’s-time” factor among the reasons for closing her doors.

“It’s got nothing to do with covid, nothing to do with anything except that it’s time,” said Lubbock.

“This is a good business, and it’s still very buoyant, but I’m old, tired, and it’s time to go.”

The business started in 1989 in Manuka as Elle Effe (after shoe designer Lione Furber), and was later named Escala – by another owner, Rosie Sawyer.

Lubbock elected to keep the name Escala – a take on the Italian word “to go up” – when she took over the business from Sawyer.

“The shop started out its life in the Manuka Village and when I took it over I moved it into the Canberra House Arcade in the city,” said Lubbock.

“It was there for nine years before I moved it back to Manuka where it has been for 15 years.”

Over the years Lubbock has stocked her shop with leading imported brands from Europe, lamenting the fact that the homemade shoe-manufacturing industry wound up some time ago.

“Australia doesn’t make fashionable shoes any more, but it used to,” said Lubbock.

“Back in the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s we had a very viable shoe industry. There were some beautiful shoes being made by Sandler and Jane Debster, which were coming out of factories in Melbourne,” said Lubbock.

Lubbock said her loyal following of customers, many of whom came from interstate, have appreciated the quality of the European shoe designer.

“Antonio Barbato and Thierry Rabotin are two of my favourite brands, and we had a beautiful German brand Peter Kaiser, but their factory has now gone,” said Lubbock.

“We have had some fabulous designs and colours from Spain and Italy and I’ve had an opportunity to work in some of those factories with the designers, so it’s been good.”

Lubbock fell in love with shoes at an early age and has vivid recollections of her first important pair of shoes.

“I had a pair of red patent leather shoes that I just loved,” said Lubbock.

“As a child I always loved shoes and my mother and her sisters loved shoes, too. We all had this thing about nice shoes. It wasn’t the raison d’etre of my life, it was just one of those things I always loved.”

Lubbock’s journey to becoming a shoe-shop proprietor was a long and interesting one having started out as a nurse.

“I was a nurse in a former life and I was there for 53 years,” Lubbock said.

“I had a hiatus between nursing and doing this and worked in various retail areas. I did some work for the Heart Foundation, and I worked in car sales for a while.”

Lubbock said it will be a sad day when she shuts the door for the final time, reflecting on the fact that the world of retail has definitely changed.

“It’s a thing of the past now that people will walk into a business and be cared for, and that’s always been something we have focused on,” said Lubbock.

“Things are different these days. We are being besieged by the national chain stores… it’s cheap and cheerful and people are prepared to do that.”

Despite it being a risky venture at times, Lubbock said she has thoroughly enjoyed the journey and will miss the contact with her customers.

“The customers are sad and cranky that we are going, but by and large they are very understanding,” Lubbock said.

“We’ve had some fabulous people coming in and out of our life over the last 25 years.

“It’s been a joyful journey.”