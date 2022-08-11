Another covid death, but cases fall

A WOMAN in her 60s has died with COVID-19, marking the 108th covid-related death in Canberra.

ACT Health has reported 464 new cases of the virus, a sharp drop from yesterday’s 556. The territory has now gone 13 days reporting under 1000 new cases.

There are 135 people in hospital with the virus. Four are in intensive care and three are on ventilators.

There are currently 3032 reported active cases throughout the territory.