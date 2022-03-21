ANU to invest millions to stop sexual assault

THE ANU will invest $3 million to tackle sexual assault and provide support for victims.

The university said the new “Student Safety and Wellbeing Plan” will bolster work under their Sexual Violence Prevention Strategy, launched in 2019.

The plan will see money invested in staffing in ANU residences, recruiting new case managers, making consent training a mandatory part of students’ enrolment and further embedding a zero tolerance approach in ANU culture, including policies, language, training and disciplinary procedures.

It comes in response to a 2017 national report from the Human Rights Commision that found one in five students were sexually harassed in a university setting in 2016.

“Over the last five years we’ve acted to prevent sexual assault and sexual harm, and to provide care and support for victim survivors. At the centre of our response is the ANU Sexual Violence Prevent Strategy,” said ANU vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt.

“We are building a community and a culture that prevents sexual assault and sexual harassment, that supports, cares, and provides justice for victim-survivors, and ensures perpetrators face the consequences of their actions.”

Under the plan, the ANU says it will consult with its entire community, including student leaders, advocates and survivors, to finalise what each major initiative will look like.