Bec wins swim teacher award

QUEANBEYAN’S Bec Warner has won a major swim teaching award.

The popular swimming instructor was named the AUSTSWIM NSW teacher of the year for the infant and pre-school aquatics category in 2021/22.

Warner has taught thousands of people how to swim in her decade long career as a swimming teacher at the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) aquatics centre.

“I’m very proud to be the recipient of this award, I’ve been teaching for 10 years now and the last time an award was given here was in 2007,” Warner says.

The AUSTSWIM award is the top award presented to individuals in Australia that achieve the highest standards of aquatic education excellence.

Warner considers it a privilege to teach children and babies to swim.

“Seeing the children progress through the levels of our swimming program and realising I helped start them on their journey to enjoying swimming is the best award I could ever receive,” Warner says.