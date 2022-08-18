Brazen thief steals car in 90 seconds

A CAR running idle in a garage was stolen in 90 seconds during a daylight robbery in Theodore.

Police say the car – a Ford Falcon – was left running for about 90 seconds in a garage at a residence in Theodore yesterday (August 17) when it was stolen at about 7am.

Sometime later the stolen car was spotted in Narrabundah, and police charged a 27-year-old with the alleged theft.

Meantime, two men have been charged after a police car ramming in Wanniassa.

Police say a man driving a stolen Toyota Hilux was caught on CCTV footage not paying for fuel at a Hawker petrol station.

The Hilux was later chased by police on two occasions, before being found parked at a unit complex in Wanniassa.

When police deployed stop-sticks near the stolen vehicle, the driver drove over them and “deliberately” rammed a police car, according to police.

The 30-year-old male driver of the stolen car, and his 34-year-old passenger were arrested and charged with a string of offences between them including driving at police, damaging a police vehicle, theft and breach of bail.