Building fire near Gungahlin mosque

A FIRE has been extinguished in a building near the Gungahlin mosque, on The Valley Avenue, between Hinder Street and Kate Crace Street.
ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Ambulance Service responded to the emergency and the building was evacuated.
Crews have extinguished the fire and are working to ensure the safety of the area.
Emergency services are expected to be on scene for some time and ask the community to avoid the area.
