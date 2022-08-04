Canberra’s covid death toll reaches 100

THREE people have died with COVID-19 in the ACT, bringing the total recorded death toll up to 100.
A man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s are the latest victims of the virus.
There are 147 people in hospitals throughout Canberra with COVID-19, four of which require intensive care and one is on a ventilator.
It comes as case numbers lower, with 641 new cases reported today (August 4), down from 889 yesterday.
311 PCR tests and 330 RATs make up today’s 641 cases.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply