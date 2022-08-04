Canberra’s covid death toll reaches 100

THREE people have died with COVID-19 in the ACT, bringing the total recorded death toll up to 100.

A man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s are the latest victims of the virus.

There are 147 people in hospitals throughout Canberra with COVID-19, four of which require intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

It comes as case numbers lower, with 641 new cases reported today (August 4), down from 889 yesterday.

311 PCR tests and 330 RATs make up today’s 641 cases.