Carer concerned for missing woman’s safety

SHEILA Harrison, 56, has medical conditions that cause disorientation and seizures, leaving her carer worried for her safety after she went missing today (August 12).

Sheila has not been seen or heard from since 6.30am this morning after she left her Gungahlin residence, and was last seen walking along Hibberson Street.

Her carer reported her missing, and police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Sheila.

Sheila is of Caucasian appearance, with shoulder length dark brown hair, brown eyes and of short and slim build.

The risk to her safety is heightened by her medical conditions that can result in disorientation and seizures.

Sheila is known to frequent the Gungahlin shopping district, but on this occasion has no access to her phone, wallet, keys or identification.

Anyone with information should contact ACT Police on 131 444.