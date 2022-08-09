Barr ‘not upfront’ with ACT’s finances, say Libs

THE ACT Opposition says Chief Minister Andrew Barr is “not being upfront with Canberrans”, after pointing to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) which shows the ACT is the only jurisdiction in the country that did not record a surplus in the seven years before the covid pandemic.

According to the data, from the 2012-13 financial year through to 2018-19, the ACT recorded an average net operating balance of -5.1 per cent, behind the other states and territories.

The jurisdiction with the next closest average net operating balance over the same period was Western Australia at -2.0 per cent.

NSW recorded the highest average net operating balance at 3.9 per cent and along with Victoria and Queensland, recorded a surplus in every year except one.

“It was astounding last week to hear the Chief Minister clearly state that his government is meeting demand. With so many areas failing across the territory, it is clear he is either not being upfront with Canberrans or is deluded,” said Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee.

“While the Chief Minister and his government like to blame covid for their problems, the fact of the matter remains he has not once delivered a surplus in 11 years as Treasurer.

“The ACT went into covid as the worst performing state or territory with all other jurisdictions in the country much better placed to deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

“With net debt forecast to be at $6.5 billion this financial year rising to just under $10 billion by 2024-25, Canberrans have every right to ask the Chief Minister where all that money has gone.”