Concerns held for missing 13-year-old

POLICE hold concerns for the welfare of missing 13-year-old Poson Haversekara, last seen at his school on Monday (August 22).

Poson is described as being of Sri Lankan appearance, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, with short black hair and of slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black PUMA brand pants, Nike runners and carrying a blue backpack at his school in Belconnen.

Poson’s family are worried for his welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Poson is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.