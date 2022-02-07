Conked-out charity van gets a helping hand

CHARITY organisation HelpingACT has supported hundreds of Canberrans through tough times with its free food delivery service. Now, Canberrans are supporting it.

After a busy period during the pandemic, which saw the need for services triple, the charity’s famous van finally conked out, leaving it without a means to deliver supplies to the poor and homeless.

But in just under a week almost $10,000 and counting has been donated by the community to replace the vehicle through an online fundraising campaign.

HelpingACT founder Mohammed Ali says he is “honoured” by the generosity.

“We set up a GoFundMe page with $20,000 as the goal and in five days we’ve already reached half of that,” he says.

“The generosity is on perfect display, that is what Australia is about and that is what Canberra is about.”

Previously a biochemist, Mr Ali started HelpingACT three years ago after retiring from the public service, saying the idea had been a dream of his for a long time.

Since then the organisation has delivered tens of thousands of dollars worth of food and supplies to those in Canberra needing help, including to local organisations such as the Early Morning Centre, Havelock Housing, the Uniting Church and Companion House.

“The main focus from day one has been to help vulnerable people and families no matter their colour or background – no discrimination,” says Mr Ali.

“We provide food completely free and we operate in a way that the needs of all people are taken care of, no matter what they eat.”

Mr Ali keeps a garage full of supplies at his own home so that he’s ready to provide to those who need it, no matter what time of day or night they call.

He says that growing up in a struggling middle-class family is part of what inspired him to help others.

He also describes a three year teaching assignment in Africa, which allowed him to see poverty and helplessness “up close”, as an eye-opening experience.

“One of the principles we operate on is never saying no to anyone,” he says.

“Whether it’s night time, Saturday or Sunday our volunteers are always ready to help.”

In December, Mr Ali celebrated 30 years living in Canberra, having moved to the capital from Pakistan in 1991 and raising a family that now extends to three grandchildren.

He says that being able to help the community he’s raised his family in is an “honour”.

“Since January 1 we have provided more than $7500 of food to families in need and throughout 2021 we provided more than $54,000 of food,” he says.

While the delivery service quickly took off when it first started, Mr Ali says that the need during the pandemic tripled.

“We went to houses where everyone had covid, we left food on the doorstep and rang them to let them know it was there and made sure it was contactless,” he says .

“It’s been so tough for people – a lot of the people we were helping were those who got sick and who lost their job.

“We are still feeling that increased demand as a result of the pandemic.”

The rapid increase in the charity’s operation has taken a toll on the van that Mr Ali himself donated to the cause when he first started the initiative.

However, with donations rolling in he says he and the team are excited to purchase an even better vehicle and that they can’t wait to get back on the road.

“Our work is so much easier because of the support and trust that the people give to us,” he says.

“Australia is such a generous nation and Canberra is such a generous city.”

Donate to the fundraiser here.