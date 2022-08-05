Covid cases rise, hospital numbers fall

THE ACT has recorded an increase in new cases of COVID-19 today (August 5), but hospital numbers have fallen.

There are 705 new cases of the virus throughout the territory, 433 recorded via PCR tests and 272 via RATs.

Hospital numbers have dropped to 141, down from yesterday’s 147.

Two people are in intensive care and nobody is on a ventilator.

There are currently 4176 active covid cases in Canberra.