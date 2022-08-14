Covid-fears report unfair, says firefighters’ union

THE United Firefighters Union says media reportage accusing an ACT Fire and Rescue crew of not entering a home to help a seriously ill young person due to COVID-19 fears contains little detail and is not balanced.

“While the matter is investigated firefighters are unable to defend themselves publicly, and this results in gross unfairness to both them as individuals and to the ACT Fire and Rescue service as a whole,” said ACT Branch Secretary Greg McConville.

“It has been extremely disappointing that someone has chosen to court controversy over what is clearly a distressing situation.

“While the [‘Canberra Times’] report contains little detail and is not balanced, out of respect for all involved including firefighters, paramedics and the family of the patient, we will not be making further comment at this time.

“I am confident that a due process of inquiry and an objective assessment of the facts will see our members exonerated.”