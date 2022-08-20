Covid totals top 200,000 in Canberra

THE latest covid week ends with the ACT passing more than 200,000 reported cases since the pandemic started in March 2020 and 117 deaths, including seven this past week.

The daily reported infection numbers have dropped lower today (August 20) in Health ACT’s latest figures with 252 (125 PCR and 127 RAT), the lowest daily number of covid cases this year. The total cases number is 200,159.

Active case numbers in the ACT continue to fall and today the total slipped below 2000 with the latest number at 1967.

In hospital, there are 121 covid patients, the lowest number for the past week. There are four people in intensive care and on on a ventilator.