Daily covid case numbers plummet

REPORTED daily covid case numbers have fallen by nearly 50 per cent since Friday, according to new figures from ACT Health today (July 31).

There were 556 (295 PCR and 261 RAT) cases today. Yesterday, the number was 719 and on Friday, 1007.

There are 5252 active cases, and 190,847 infections since March 2020.

Hospital case numbers stand at 163, a lift on yesterday’s 152. There remains only one person in intensive care and no-one requires ventilation.