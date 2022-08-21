Daily covid case numbers slump to year-long low

DAILY covid cases have slumped to a new low for this year in Canberra, according to numbers reported by ACT Health today (August 21).
There were 186 (92 PCR and 94 RAT) reported cases today, the fourth consecutive day of falling numbers, and 1874 active cases.
There are 120 people in hospital with covid. Three are in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
