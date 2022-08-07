Daily covid cases numbers continue to tumble

DAILY covid case numbers continue to tumble as active case numbers in Canberra also fall, according to the latest figures from ACT Health.

There were 414 new infections (203 PCR and 212 RAT) reported today (August 7) compared with yesterday’s 579. Active cases have slipped to 3941 infections compared with yesterday’s 4095. There have been 195,115 reported infections and 101 deaths in the ACT since March 2020.

Meanwhile, there are 140 hospital cases (135 yesterday), with five people in ICU and one ventilated.