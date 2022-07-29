Daily covid numbers remain at more than 1000

DAILY COVID-19 numbers in the ACT remain high, with three days in a row of more than 1000 COVID-19 cases.

Today (July 29), 1007 new cases of the virus were recorded, through 609 PCR tests and 398 RATs.

However, an additional 74 RAT notifications were received by ACT Health after the reporting cut-off, and will be reported tomorrow.

There are 147 people in hospitals throughout Canberra with COVID-19, including one person in the intensive care unit but not requiring ventilation.

People aged 50+ who have received their fourth or winter dose of a COVID-19 vaccine now number 48.5 per cent.