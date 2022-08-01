Date app victim drugged and robbed

A KAMBAH man who allegedly drugged, robbed and sexually assaulted a man he met through a dating app has been charged.

According to police, a 22-year-old man had attended another man’s home in Phillip on July 24 after arranging a meeting via the app.

“The pair engaged in consensual sexual intercourse on that evening, and again on the next day,” an ACT Policing spokesperson said.

On the evening of July 28, police say the 22-year-old man returned to the residence in Phillip, and administered a substance to his alleged victim which left him unconscious.

“[He] sexually assaulted him, stole property from the man’s residence, and erased the man’s phone before leaving,” police said.

The victim reported the incident to police the next day.

Detectives from the sexual assault and child abuse team executed a search warrant at a Kambah home and found things that had allegedly been stolen from the Phillip man.

The man was charged with sexual assault without consent, burglary and theft.