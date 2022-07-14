Defiant Norfolk Islanders revolt at soaring rates

NORFOLK Islanders will refuse to pay increases to land rates and waste management being proposed by the Canberra-appointed administration on the island.

At a public meeting of more than 300 landowners last night (July 13), a majority of Norfolk Islanders voted to refuse any increase to their land rates or charges for waste collection until their democratic rights are restored.

Landowners also supported a vote of no confidence in Australia’s new Minister for Territories Kristy McBain and the Norfolk Island Regional Council (NIRC) Administrator Michael Colreavy.

“Landowners in Norfolk Island have no confidence that you have, or will in the future, act with responsibility such that the wishes and aspirations of the Norfolk Island people are paramount above politics,” wrote Terence Grube, a spokesperson for Norfolk Island land owners.

“Your decision to impose a tax on the land owner residents in Norfolk Island to prop up the Norfolk Island Regional Council budget is blatant and deliberate and lacks forethought and good and proper and well-meaning community consultations.”

The community had previously called on the federal government to cancel increases completely, as many had been struggling to make ends meet.

Under the planned increases, land rates on Norfolk Island could rise by up to 83 per cent.

“The land owners refuse to accept that the NIRC administrator has autonomy to impose fees and charges on human beings for which he does not have responsibility or care,” Mr Grube wrote in a letter addressed to Ms McBain and Mr Colreavy.

“The Norfolk Island land owners will be steadfast on the outcome and decisions made last evening until there is a Norfolk Island elected governing body representing residents who are committed to their Norfolk Island.”

Norfolk Island is in the Canberra seat of Bean and represented by David Smith, and by ACT senators David Pocock and Katy Gallagher.

The federal government shut down the locally elected regional council and replaced it with a Canberra-appointed administrator in 2015.