Demand outstrips availability at land ballot

SEVENTY-one building blocks were sold today (February 19) by ballot in the Ginninderry development’s second suburb.

Macnamara is located to the west of Strathnairn, in the north-west of Canberra, and bordered by a conservation corridor with views of the Brindabellas.

Ginninderry project director Steve Harding said interest in the ballot was strong.

“We received around 12,300 registrations for the ballot this weekend, and while there is significant demand in the market, that level of interest demonstrates the appeal of living at Ginninderry,” he said.

Sixteen per cent of the registrations came from outside the Canberra region.

First home buyer Priyanshu Chechi, who has moved from SA to be closer to family, secured the first block on Saturday.

“Ginninderry has a beautiful location and it’s very close to all of the necessary amenities. I like that it’s only 20 minutes to the city centre.”, said Mr. Chechi.

The next release of land at Macnamara is expected to be in the middle of this year.

Ginninderry is a joint venture between the ACT government, through the Suburban Land Agency, and Riverview Developments.