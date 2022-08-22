Designs revealed for Woden CIT

NEW designs for the Woden CIT campus have been released.
The designs from developer Lendlease – which is constructing the CIT and the new interchange – feature two new public parks, and a restaurant.
The design of the new campus – set to welcome 6,500 CIT students in 2025 – will feature a multi-purpose hall, cafe, hair salon, simulated learning environments, and commercial kitchens.
Skills Minister Chris Steel said the project represents a “new era” for CIT and the Woden community.
“We are proud to announce that the campus will include a hall at the centre of the main CIT building, and a large 575m2 floor space to cater to a range of different events,” he said.
“Two new public parks, intergenerational fitness equipment, together with more planting and canopy cover, will also see the heart of the Town Centre transformed.”
A development application for the project will be submitted in November.
