Downpour causes discharge of effluent into waterways

RESIDENTS living on parts of the Murrumbidgee River are being advised not to swim in or draw water from the river as partially treated effluent is being discharged through the water due to yesterday’s (August 4) heavy rainfall.

Icon Water advises that those living from the junction of the Molonglo River and above Burrinjuck Reservoir avoid drawing water from the river for either potable (drinking or food preparation) or non-potable (domestic or stock watering) purposes.

Icon also advises against swimming and other bodily contact water sports in this section of Murrumbidgee River over this period

Due to the heavy rain over Wednesday night and Thursday and significantly increased flow in the sewerage system, the Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre wastewater treatment plant bypass dam is discharging partially treated and settled effluent into the Molonglo River.

Icon says some discharges of partially treated effluent may still occur over the coming days as they continue to process the inflow.

The majority of effluent discharged from the plant continues to be fully treated and disinfected.

Icon says there is no risk to the ACT water supply as the effluent is released downstream. ACT residents can continue to use their taps and drinking water as usual.

Icon Water says they have notified the ACT and NSW Environment Protection Authorities, ACT and NSW Health, and close by residents affected by the discharge.