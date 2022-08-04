Downpour causes flooding in Queanbeyan-Palerang

THE NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is expecting minor flooding of the Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers this afternoon (August 4) as heavy rain continues to close roads throughout the region.

The SES predicts the Queanbeyan river will hit 4.20 metres and the Molonglo River at Oaks Estate will hit 4.50 metres.

A number of roads throughout Queanbeyan-Palerang region have been closed due to rainfall including:

Tarago Road, Bundengore.

Captains Flat Road at Chimney Creek, near Woolcara Lane.

Williamsdale Road near Burra Road intersection.

The SES is advising that people in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should act now to prepare properties for flooding by:

Staying up to date with information. Listen to flood warnings and follow the advice on how to protect yourself, family and property

Keep your pets close by, always know where they are

Check on your family, friends and neighbours and share this information

The SES is advising that farmers and rural property owners watch the river and be ready to move pumps, other equipment and livestock away from rising waters.

They are also advising that motorists never drive through flood waters, which may have washed away road surfaces and could be deeper or faster-flowing than they look.

Emergency services say they have also been facing abuse from the public due to road closures throughout the region.

Rain is expected to ease into the evening and SES Volunteers supported by the NSW RFS have completed nearly 20 requests for assistance.

Keep up to date via the SES website.