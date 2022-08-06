Driver suspended, another six times over the limit

A 46-year-old Gordon man was immediately suspended from driving for 90 days for refusing roadside and police station breath tests after police arrested him at 2am today (August 6).

Police will allege that when his vehicle was about 100 metres from an oncoming patrol car on Tharwa Drive, Conder, the driver turned on the high beam. To avoid police, he drove into the suburban streets before pulling into a residential driveway in Chipperfield Circuit, Gordon, where he refused to take a roadside screening test and subsequently at the Tuggeranong Police Station.

He faces charges of using an unregistered vehicle, refusing to undergo a screening test, refusing to provide a breath sample for police and using high-beam lights on an oncoming vehicle.

Meanwhile, police stopped a speeding silver Hyundai i30 on Ellerston Avenue, Isabella Plains, at around 4am today and arrested the 46-year-old driver after he failed a roadside test for alcohol. At Tuggeranong Police Station, the man recorded a blood alcohol reading (BAC) of 0.156 and was served with a 90-day immediate suspension notice and faces a level four drink driving charge. He told police he’d been drinking at a licensed premises in Greenway and was travelling to drop a friend off, before heading home to Gungahlin.

And on Thursday (August 4) police booked a driver with a BAC of 0.297 – six times the legal limit.

The 40-year-old Evatt man was detected about 6pm following reports from the public that a vehicle had collided with gutters in William Webb Drive, Evatt, and in the Evatt shops car park.

He has been charged with drink driving, failing to produce a driver’s licence and failing to undergo an alcohol screening test.