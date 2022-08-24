E-scooters rolling in to Gungahlin and Woden

CANBERRA’s e-scooters will be rolling out to include Gungahlin and Woden as of September 9, linking their operation in Canberra from north to south.

The Gungahlin expansion will expand out to include Mitchell, and Woden’s operation area is set to include Weston and Yarralumla.

The already established Belconnen and Civic scooter operations will both receive expansions, with Belconnen’s operation area growing to include Kaleen and Civic’s growing to include Lyneham, North Watson and Black Mountain Peninsula.

Transport and City Services Minister Chris Steel said the e-scooters have been incredibly popular, with more than 2.1 million trips since they were first trialled in Canberra in 2020.

“This expansion responds to the desire expressed by Canberrans in other communities for the e-scooters to operate and connect with their area,” said Steel.

“It will now be possible for Canberrans to ride an e-scooter from north to south with key safe routes determined with geo-fencing technology.”

The expansion will begin from September 9, with both e-scooter providers – Beam and Neuron Mobility – hosting “come and try” sessions to encourage safe and responsible e-scooter travel.