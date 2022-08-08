Firefighters on scene at Calwell house fire

FIREFIGHTERS are on scene at a fire which has caused significant damage to a house in Calwell.
ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Ambulance Service and ACT Policing are in attendance at the property on Downard Street.
Due to partial structural colapse, firefighters are working on extinguishing hotspots from outside of the building.
There are no reported injuries from the scene. Downard Road is currently closed between Tatchell Street and Casey Crescent. The community is asked to avoid the area
