Four dead as covid toll rises

FOUR people have died with COVID-19 in Canberra, as daily case numbers rise again.

ACT Health reports today (August 2) that a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and two men in their 90s have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the territory since the start of the pandemic to 96.

The ACT recorded 754 new covid cases today, up from 616 recorded yesterday (August 1).

There are 158 people in hospital with covid, three are in intensive care and one is requiring ventilated.

There are currently 4625 active covid cases, with the ACT recording 192,138 total cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.