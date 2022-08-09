Free RATs for concession card holders

CONCESSION card holders will be able to collect free RATs from their local ACT library from today (August 9), excluding the Heritage Library.

It comes after The Australian Government’s free RATs for pensioners scheme finished on July 31.

ACT Health and Transport Canberra and City Services have worked together to ensure supply is continued in Canberra.

Library RAT collection is allowed if the person isn’t displaying symptoms of COVID-19, and people attending ACT Libraries are encouraged to wear a mask and physically distance as much as possible while at the facility.

People with symptoms are adviced to collect a RAT from the Garran Surge Centre or get a PCR test at an ACT Government testing clinic.

Acting Health Minister Chris Steel said Canberrans can collect up to three RATs for each person listed on their concession card.

“It is very important that people who need to take a COVID-19 test can have easy and affordable access to one,” said Steel.

“This is especially true for Canberrans who are on a concession card, many of whom are also at a higher risk of worse outcomes from COVID-19.

“Libraries are conveniently located across Canberra and we are very grateful for their assistance in distributing these tests to concession card holders.”