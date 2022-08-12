Good samaritan tricked and assaulted

A 20-YEAR-OLD was bashed unconscious and robbed by three men last month after attempting to help one of the perpetrators who pretended to be lost.

Police have arrested two men who they allege assaulted the 20-year-old and threatened him with an ice pick before stealing his shoes and wallet. They later allegedly used his account details to commit credit card fraud.

The incident occurred at about 12pm on July 23, when the 20-year-old attempted to offer assistance to one of the men who he indicated looked lost.

The 20-year-old was then assaulted by the man and a further two individuals who had been hiding nearby.

When the man regained consciousness, he notified police before being transported to Canberra Hospital.

Police yesterday (August 11) executed two search warrants where two men were subsequently arrested.

During the searches, officers found clothes matching the description provided, stolen number plates and an icepick. Officers also found other personal items believed to be stolen.

An AFP canine team firearms detection dog was deployed and located firearm components including shells, a barrel, a stock and an item believed to be a suppressor.

Both men appeared in the ACT Magistrates court yesterday where police sought to have their bail opposed.

One 33-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery, possession of stolen property and two counts of obtain property by deception. He was remanded to next appear in court in October 2022.

A 25-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery and he was granted bail by the court.