Government fails to meet nurse to patient ratios, say Libs

MORE than one in four hospital shifts do not meet the new nurse to patient ratios the government had promised to implement by July, according to the Canberra Liberals.

Canberra Health Services CEO Dave Peffer revealed in estimates hearings today (August 23) that only 73 per cent of nursing shifts were fully compliant with nurse to patient ratios, meaning a total of 27 per cent of shifts failed to meet the agreements struck between the government and nurses union.

The ACT government in February set the goal to have one nurse assigned to every four patients, dedicating $50 million over four years to hire 90 extra hospital staff to help hit the target.

When asked about the issue in the Legislative Assembly today, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith could not say when the government would meet ratios.

“I cannot give you a date when we will be fully compliant,” she said.

The Opposition says the hearings also revealed that the government was behind on its annual target of 14,800 elective surgeries, having only hit 14,031.

“Patient care is compromised and there is extra pressure on nurses which is unacceptable,” said Shadow Health Minister Leanne Castley.

“We know our nurses are exhausted and feel undervalued, are so flat out they cannot take toilet breaks and are leaving the profession in droves.

“Now we learn the government is dragging its feet on nurse to patient ratios that would ease the load on our hard working nurses.”