How the ACT government will transition to non-petrol cars

STAMP duty waivers, cheaper rego and more charging stations will form part of a raft of measures from the ACT government to assist Canberra’s transition to zero-emissions vehicles by 2035.

It comes following the controversial announcement this week that the purchase of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles will be banned in the nation’s capital from 2035.

In the “Zero Emissions Vehicle Strategy 2022-2030”, released today (July 20), the government says it will extend stamp duty waivers for buyers of used electric vehicles and hydrogen vehicles purchased from August 1, 2022, cutting the cost of an average second-hand vehicle by around $1600.

It also says the current fixed registration system will be reformed to better incentivise lower emissions.

“The ACT is aware that its current fixed-registration system is weight based and penalises heavier ZEV models despite their lower emissions,” said Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“Any registration reform in the ACT would necessarily consider both emissions and distance-based charging and ensure zero-emissions vehicles were incentivised over high-emitting vehicles.”

Other measures the strategy outlines include:

$2000 grants for installation of EV charging infrastructure for apartment buildings.

Expanding the ACT public-charging network to at least 180 EV chargers by 2025.

Exclusion of new vehicles powered by fossil-fuels in taxi and ride-share fleets by 2030.

Changes to the Territory Plan to make new builds EV ready and streamlining EV charging application processes for public land.

Continued national advocacy and engagement to expand the national EV charge network and improve vehicle emissions standards.

Continued action to ensure that 100 per cent of all newly leased government vehicles are ZEVs where fit for purpose and explore opportunities to replace ACT Government heavy fleet vehicles with ZEVs.

Phasing out light, internal-combustion engine vehicles by 2035.

Aiming for 80-90 per cent of light vehicle sales being zero emissions vehicles by 2030.

The government says it will also continue to offer its zero-interest loans of up $15,000 for people purchasing electric vehicles.

“We’ve just ticked over 2000 EV cars registered in the ACT, so we know Canberrans are keen to move towards these new vehicles,” said Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury.

“The ACT will have one of the most ambitious ZEV sales targets in the world of 80-90 per cent by 2030.

“The ACT has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2045. With emissions from transport accounting for around 60 per cent of ACT emissions, the transition to zero emissions vehicles is a key part of our efforts to cut emissions and achieve this goal.”