Hanson elected as new ACT deputy Opposition leader

FORMER Canberra Liberals leader Jeremy Hanson has been elected deputy leader of the party, following the shock resignation of Giulia Jones.

The new ACT Opposition leader was elected by his colleagues at a party room ballot this morning (February 1).

The Murrumbidgee MLA, currently serves at the shadow Attorney General, and was leader of the Opposition from 2013 to 2016.

Mr Hanson said it was a “privilege” to be elected.

“I look forward to taking on this new challenge and supporting our Leader Elizabeth Lee as we look towards winning government in 2024,” Mr Hanson said.

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee said Mr Hanson will bring a “wealth of experience” to the position.

“He has been a strong performer for the Canberra Liberals for some time now,” Ms Lee said.

“Just this term alone, Jeremy has advocated strongly for our police force in the ACT and put forward a comprehensive education strategy while highlighting serious failings of the Labor-Greens government.”

Ms Jones resigned from the deputy leader role yesterday (January 31) saying she wanted to spend more time with her family.