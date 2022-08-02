Have you seen Vicki Stanley?

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of 33-year-old Vicki Stanley, who went missing last night (August 1).

Police say Vicki was last seen in Braddon.

She is described as being of Asian appearance, with black hair, brown eyes, and of slim build.

Vicki may have been in the Belconnen area, and police believe she may be driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with ACT registration YOM82Y.

Anyone with information is urged to call 131 444.