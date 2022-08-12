Heavy rain closes sportsgrounds

ALL ACT government turf sportsgrounds are closed for training today (August 12) due to heavy rainfall.
Closures include turf sportsgrounds but exclude the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and the Woden athletics track. The grounds will remain open for match play today.
The decision has been taken in order to minimise damage to turf surfaces before upcoming finals and in the interests of public safety after heavy rainfall.
All ovals are expected to be open for the weekend.
