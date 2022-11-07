‘Incident’ closes Federal Highway near Bywong

TRANSPORT Canberra is reporting that due to an “incident” on the Federal Highway near Bywong, a road closure is in place on the Federal Highway at Eagle Hawk.
Road users will be detoured via Mckeahnie Lane at Eagle Hawk to return to the ACT.
