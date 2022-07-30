Kangaroos assist police in car-chase arrests

A MOB of kangaroos was instrumental in the arrest of a 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman last night (July 29) for allegedly stealing a BMW and engaging in dangerous driving.

On Sunday (July 24), a police officer tried to arrest the pair, who were in a stolen BMW, before being allegedly struck by the woman. Police then spotted the car last night driving at what they describe as “recklessly at high speeds”.

Police used stop sticks to try and stop the vehicle at Kippax Fair, however the duo fled by mounting a footpath and continued to drive erratically around Canberra, including the oval of Campbell High School.

As the vehicle left the oval and crossed back on to the road, it was obstructed by a mob of kangaroos before the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The man and woman face charges of assault and multiple driving offences.