News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 10°/13° | Saturday, July 30, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Kangaroos assist police in car-chase arrests

A MOB of kangaroos was instrumental in the arrest of a 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman last night (July 29) for allegedly stealing a BMW and engaging in dangerous driving.

On Sunday (July 24), a police officer tried to arrest the pair, who were in a stolen BMW, before being allegedly struck by the woman. Police then spotted the car last night driving at what they describe as “recklessly at high speeds”.

Police used stop sticks to try and stop the vehicle at Kippax Fair, however the duo fled by mounting a footpath and continued to drive erratically around Canberra, including the oval of Campbell High School.

As the vehicle left the oval and crossed back on to the road, it was obstructed by a mob of kangaroos before the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The man and woman face charges of assault and multiple driving offences.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

After ‘years of neglect’, a move on public housing
News

After ‘years of neglect’, a move on public housing

The ACT government is spending $30 million to deliver promised public housing and $57.3 million to repairs in what ACTCOSS CEO Emma Campbell describes as "a long-awaited and desperately needed response to the ACT’s housing crisis".

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews