Keno thousands go begging for Canberra claim

A CANBERRA Keno player has walked away, unaware they won a $71,000 Keno prize on Thursday night.

The mystery ACT player held a Keno Classic 8 Spot winning entry in draw 798, drawn November 10 with a prize value of $70,918.80.

The winning Keno entry was bought at the Chisholm Vikings Club.

Chisholm Vikings venue manager Jess Barraclough said she hoped their latest big Keno winner discovered their good fortune soon.

“It’s such an exciting win – not only for the winner but also our staff, members and their guests,” she said.

Keno spokesperson Matt Hart said he encouraged all players who purchased a Keno entry at Chisholm Vikings to check their tickets as soon as possible.

“Someone in the ACT has ended their week in the best possible way and could be walking into the weekend with a hefty boost to their bank balance – they just need to realise it!” he said.

“We know other big Keno winners have stashed their winning tickets in all sorts of places – from the fridge door to the car console – so it’s worth searching all nooks and crannies for unchecked Keno tickets.

“If you think you’re holding this winning Keno ticket, hold on tight to it and head into your nearest Keno venue as soon as possible to start the prize claim process.”