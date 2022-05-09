Kylie urges her nurses to stand up and be heard

VIOLENCE against nurses in the workplace should not be tolerated, says Australian College of Nursing (ACN) CEO Kylie Ward.

The recent ACT recipient of the 2022 Australian Awards for Excellence in Women’s Leadership, Ms Ward highlighted the fact that too many nurses are being subjected to violence as they go about their work.

“Nurses historically experience more violence in their work than police officers and prison guards,” Ms Ward says.

“Why is it okay for nurses to go to work and be hurt, injured and abused?”

Ms Ward – a nurse of 31 years, former executive director of nursing and midwifery and experienced CEO – says that, as a community, we shouldn’t be condoning this kind of behaviour.

“When it’s okay for nurses to be the profession experiencing the most occupational violence, then what is it saying about what’s happening in homes all around the country,” Ms Ward says.

Created in 2014, the annual awards celebrate outstanding women nationally who have led across various sectors and industries.

Toll Global Express CEO Christine Holgate – who experienced an unceremonious ousting from Australia Post in 2020 – was given the national award, while Ms Ward was named the ACT winner.

Ms Ward intends to use the recognition of her award to stamp out violence in the workplace.

“If I can stop occupational violence towards nurses, then we will go a long way in stopping it towards women and children,” says Ms Ward.

During the pandemic when nurses were under unprecedented strain and stress, Ms Ward says the levels of abuse and violence towards nurses escalated.

“There were weekends where I had over 200 nurses connect with me to share their stories and fears,” Ms Ward says.

“Nurses were being harassed, and abused not only at work but on their way home. One nurse said she went to the gym after work and was spat on and shouted at for bringing diseases in.

“People underestimate just how much nurses cop, and what they have to endure to be a part of a caring profession.”

Raised in Emu Plains, in the Blue Mountains, Ms Ward began her nursing career at Westmead Hospital after graduating from Western Sydney University in 1991.

“I’m probably not a girl that should have made it, based on my humble beginnings,” Ms Ward says.

“I didn’t grow up in a wealthy suburb or on the popular side of town, so I know how to fight, in the sense that I know what it’s like not to be seen.”

Ms Ward’s long and varied career includes stints as an intensive care and aged-care nurse, a university lecturer and, more recently, an expert in transformational leadership, culture and change management.

She knows what it takes to be a leader in health care.

“Leadership is about courage and convictions and staying true to what you know is right,” Ms Ward says.

“We can all get busy in a day answering emails and going to meetings, so you need to decide what you want to focus on, be brave and see if you can make a change.”

One of the many things she has worked towards addressing is amplifying the professional voice of nurses, and giving them a seat at the decision-making table.

Despite being the largest female dominated profession in the country, Ms Ward says nurses remain chronically under-represented.

Of the 400,000 registered and enrolled Australian nurses, 90 per cent are women.

“It’s crazy to think that throughout someone’s life from birth to death and in between, at least 90 per cent of people will be nursed at some stage, and yet nurses are not having input,” Ms Ward says.

“Some of the things I’ve championed is that I’ve increased our representation by over 6000 per cent to get nurses’ voices at every committee and every discussion nationally on all facets of health.

“Hundreds of nurses now are on committees and being heard. While it’s still disproportionately represented, we are getting there, and having input into white papers and policies.”

Ms Ward, who holds academic appointments at five leading Australian universities, would also like to see every Australian company have a nurse representative on its board.

“Years ago every board wanted a lawyer, well I think they need a nurse,” Ms Ward says.

“All companies in Australia should have a nurse on their board because of their commitment to social justice, health and wellbeing.”