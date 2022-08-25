Libs cast shadow over Ramsay appointment

CANBERRA Liberal leader Elizabeth Lee has accused Arts Minister Tara Cheyne of distancing herself from the appointment of former Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay to the position of CEO of the Cultural Facilities Corporation.

“When an appointment like this is made where a former government minister finds himself appointed to a CEO position of a government entity there needs to be full transparency,” Lee said, following questions to Cheyne at this morning’s (August 25) Budget Estimates hearings.

Mr Ramsay, a former minister until losing his seat at the 2020 election, was appointed to the position following the retirement of long-term CEO Harriet Elvin in December.

“While the minister for arts has attempted to distance herself from the appointment, she did reveal that Mr Ramsay messaged her outlining his intention to run for the position and was unable to confirm whether she had disclosed that interaction to anyone else,” Lee said.

“The minister was unable to provide details about how many people were shortlisted for the position and how much the current CEO is being paid compared to his predecessor.”

At the hearing, shadow arts minister Nicole Lawder said that one month into his tenure as CEO, Ramsay created a new chief of staff position had not existed before then and filled it with his former chief of staff from his time at the Assembly.

“The fact this role was newly created, open for applications for just one week in early January and filled by Mr Ramsay’s former chief of staff rings alarm bells,” Ms Lawder said.