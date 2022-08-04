Libs slam government for voting down integrity committee

ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has slammed the government for voting down a motion to establish a dedicated Parliamentary Committee on Integrity in the ACT.

Ms Lee put forward the motion in the Legislative Assembly today (August 4) in response to what she had described as a “culture of secrecy” surrounding the current government.

It follows a number of controversies the government has found themselves in this year, including a scathing ACT Auditor-General’s report regarding the procurement of the Campbell Primary School Modernisation Project and the awarding of a series of “questionable”, multi-million dollar contracts to a single consultant to provide mentoring to the Canberra Institute of Technology’s CEO.

The ACT is the only state or territory in Australia that does not have a dedicated parliamentary committee on integrity.

“What Labor and the Greens have said to Canberrans today is that they have no interest in integrity or being open and transparent with the community,” said Lee.

“This government is all cynical spin and the response from Labor and the Greens today is incredibly disappointing but not surprising.

“I say to every single member of Labor and the Greens today, you are on notice. You have voted against providing the public with adequate scrutiny, transparency and accountability and Canberrans deserve better.”