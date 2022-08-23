News location:

Canberra CityNews

Lowest active covid cases since January

THERE are 1586 active cases of COVID-19 across Canberra today (August 23), the lowest since January 1, when there were 1479 active cases.

ACT Health report 258 new cases of the virus today, 127 detected via PCR tests and 131 from RATs.

There are 119 people in hospitals around Canberra with the virus, with two people in the intensive care unit but none require ventilation.

There have been a total of 200,796 COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

One Response to Lowest active covid cases since January

Jennifer Macdougall says: August 23, 2022 at 2:34 pm

One needs to be very cautious of these figures. There is likely far more covid out in the community than people realise as people rely on unreliable RAT. Following three negative RAT tests, but feeling a bit off colour I went for PCR and sure enough positive and within a day of that I became very ill. So my RAT were wrong. On speaking to my doctor she informed me also RAT are very unreliable so when we are told numbers are low in the community is to engender a false sense of security in people and then see people drop the preventative measures that are recommended – masks etc. To rely on RAT also when they are clearly highly unreliable could lead to worse outcomes for older people like me. Had I relied on the three negative RATS my anti viral treatment would have been delayed by three days. So the moral of this is, f you have only the mildest of symptoms, do not rely on a negative RAT, go and get a PCR otherwise you risk spreading it family and friends.

Reply

