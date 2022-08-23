Lowest active covid cases since January

THERE are 1586 active cases of COVID-19 across Canberra today (August 23), the lowest since January 1, when there were 1479 active cases.

ACT Health report 258 new cases of the virus today, 127 detected via PCR tests and 131 from RATs.

There are 119 people in hospitals around Canberra with the virus, with two people in the intensive care unit but none require ventilation.

There have been a total of 200,796 COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.