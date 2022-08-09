Man in his 30s one of four new covid deaths

ANOTHER four people in Canberra have died with COVID-19, including a man in his 30s, a woman in her 90s and two men in their 90s.

It brings the ACT’s covid death toll to 106 and comes as the territory recorded 498 new cases of the virus.

Of the new cases, 230 were detected via PCR tests and 268 were detected via RATs.

There are 146 people in Canberra hospitals with covid. Four people are in intensive care and three are on ventilators.

There are currently 3413 active cases in the territory.