Minister hails court success: 8 graduates in 3 years

ONLY eight people have graduated from the ACT’s Drug and Alcohol Court since its inception almost three years ago, a report has found.

The report conducted by the Australian National University (ANU) found the court have saved more than $14 million in jail costs, but has only seen eight graduates since it was set up in 2019.

The ANU research found 106 people had been referred to the program, although only 56 of those were given a drug and alcohol order, and at the time of the report there were still 27 participants.

None of those who have graduated from the program have ended up back in court, the report found, and most still involved in the program have reduced their drug and alcohol use.

Under the drug and alcohol court, substance-dependent offenders can be sentenced to treatment orders instead of prison.

To enter the program offenders must plead guilty, be assessed as suitable, and agree to take part in the scheme.

Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said the report shows the court is having a positive impact.

“The independent evaluation found that participation in the program has led to positive outcomes in psychological and physical health, quality of life, relationships, employment, emotional maturity, and hope and optimism about the future,” Rattenbury said.

“Importantly, the evaluation results, while preliminary, also indicate the court is reducing the reoffending of the participants.

“For example, offenders who completed their Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order successfully showed a complete cessation in offending during the follow up period covered by the report.”