More deaths despite fall in daily covid numbers

TWO men in their eighties are the latest Canberrans to die with COVID-19, according to ACT Health figures released today (July 30).

The new deaths take the territory’s toll total to 92 since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

There were 719 new cases of covid reported today, a significant drop on yesterday’s 1007, of which 362 infections were detected by PCR and 357 by rapid antigen testing. Active case numbers in the ACT have fallen back from yesterday’s 5590 to 5444. There have been 190,302 cases reported in Canberra since March, 2020.

And there are 152 people in hospital, a rise on yesterday’s 147. One person is in intensive care, but no one requires ventilation.