News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 10°/13° | Saturday, July 30, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

More deaths despite fall in daily covid numbers

TWO men in their eighties are the latest Canberrans to die with COVID-19, according to ACT Health figures released today (July 30). 

The new deaths take the territory’s toll total to 92 since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

There were 719 new cases of covid reported today, a significant drop on yesterday’s 1007, of which 362 infections were detected by PCR and 357 by rapid antigen testing. Active case numbers in the ACT have fallen back from yesterday’s 5590 to 5444. There have been 190,302 cases reported in Canberra since March, 2020.

And there are 152 people in hospital, a rise on yesterday’s 147. One person is in intensive care, but no one requires ventilation.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

After ‘years of neglect’, a move on public housing
News

After ‘years of neglect’, a move on public housing

The ACT government is spending $30 million to deliver promised public housing and $57.3 million to repairs in what ACTCOSS CEO Emma Campbell describes as "a long-awaited and desperately needed response to the ACT’s housing crisis".

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews